‘Happy Halloween:’ 28th annual Haunted Happenings Parade kicks off spooky season in Salem

Spooky season is officially upon us! In Salem, their 28th annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade marked the beginning of their favorite time of year.

The city estimated roughly 15,000 spectators swarmed their streets to catch the parade that started at Shetland Park and ended at the Salem Commons.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Barbara, a Salem resident. “It makes me very proud to know that every year we do this.”

Thousands more in costume staged for the parade at Shetland Park hours before the parade kicked off at 6:30.

“I think it’s an honor it’s an hour for us to be here,” said one parade member, Kathy Donahue.

Debbie Berube, dressed as a minion, added, “There’s nothing like walking this parade and seeing all the kids and the parents and everyone coming out here.”

The theme of the parade was “Stronger Together — The Magic of Us.”

On the city’s chamber of commerce website, it reads, “From classrooms to covens, Salem’s true magic is the joy we create together.”

Boston 25 spoke with visitors who travelled from as far as Texas and England for the parade.

“Came to see all the witches,” said Beverley Copson, who travelled from Oxford, England. “We’re going to tell [our friends] they need to come, of course!”

The parade was one of several events that lead up to Halloween in Salem.

A full list can be found at Salem Haunted Happenings | Visit Salem During Halloween.

