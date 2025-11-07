Happening this weekend: Veterans Parade, Renaissance Faire Day, Gnomevember

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

Here are three unique events happening across the state that offer something for everyone—from honoring veterans to whimsical garden adventures.

Boston Veterans Parade

📍 Boston Public Library to City Hall Plaza

🕛 Saturday, Noon–3 PM

Celebrate and honor our servicemembers at the annual Boston Veterans Parade. The procession begins at the Boston Public Library on Boylston Street, winds through Park and Tremont Streets, and concludes at City Hall Plaza.

Renaissance Faire Day at Hammond Castle

📍 Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

🕘 Saturday, 9 AM–3:30 PM

Step into the past at this one-day Renaissance celebration inside a real castle. Enjoy live performances, kids’ activities, and food trucks. Costumes encouraged! General admission includes access to the museum and festivities.

Gnomevember at New England Botanic Garden

📍 Boylston, MA

🕒 Ongoing through November

The garden isn’t sleeping yet! Discover 40 whimsical gnomes crafted by local artists hidden throughout the New England Botanic Garden. Admission includes access to the gnome scavenger hunt—perfect for families and nature lovers.

