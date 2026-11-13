Happening this weekend: Orchard walk, seafood festival, Patriots watch party

DEDHAM, Mass. — Looking for something to do this weekend? From fall fun on the farm to a Cape Cod seafood festival and a Patriots watch party, there are several events happening across Massachusetts.

Enjoy a fall day at Cider Hill Farm

Take advantage of the crisp fall weather with an orchard walk and some time by the fire at Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury.

Free orchard walks are offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 29. Visitors can also relax by an outdoor fire pit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free live music and food and drinks available for purchase.

Head to Clam Jam in Mashpee

Seafood fans can head to Mashpee Commons on Sunday for Clam Jam 2026.

The seafood festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features quahogs and other coastal cuisine, along with live entertainment, children’s activities and competition.

Instead of buying a ticket, attendees are asked to bring one piece of beach trash to attend the festival.

Watch the Patriots play in Munich

The New England Patriots are taking on the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Sunday morning, and fans can watch the game together at the HUB at Boston Public Market.

The game starts at 9:30 a.m. on Boston 25. The watch party is free to attend, with food and drinks available for purchase from Boston Public Market vendors.

Whether you’re looking to get outside, enjoy some seafood, or cheer on the Patriots, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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