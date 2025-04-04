Happening this weekend in Mass.: Supercross, Home Depot kids workshop, hanging nasturtiums

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Massachusetts? Here are some fun ideas.

If you’re looking for a high-energy Saturday, look no further than Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Monster Energy Supercross is holding a competition at the home of the Patriots and Revolution. Practice begins at 11 a.m., and racing starts at 5 p.m.

April is often recognized as Earth Month. You can help your child build their own planter at the Home Depot Kids Workshop. Register in advance and then drop by your local store at 9 p.m. to build there. You can also take a kit home to build.

Speaking of plants, the hanging nasturtiums are back at the Isabelle Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. The vibrant vines will be displayed above the museum courtyard until Monday, April 14. Tickets for adults are $22, but kids 17 and under get in for free.

Whatever you end up doing, have fun!

