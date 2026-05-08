Happening this weekend: Lilac Sunday in Boston, Monster Jam in Worcester, Steampunk Fest in Waltham

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for something fun to do around Massachusetts, there are plenty of events to check out.

🌸 Lilac Sunday at the Arnold Arboretum – Boston

Why buy Mom a bouquet when you can stroll through hundreds of blooming lilacs together? Lilac Sunday returns to the Arnold Arboretum this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can explore more than 400 lilac plants, pack a picnic, and enjoy a walk along Bussey Hill Road. Public transportation is strongly encouraged when traveling to the Arboretum.

🚛 Monster Jam – Worcester

For an action‑packed weekend, Monster Jam is taking over the DCU Center in Worcester. The event runs Friday night through Sunday afternoon, with four showtimes to choose from. Fans can watch some of the world’s best drivers tear up the dirt, perform jaw‑dropping stunts, and showcase massive monster trucks.

⚙️ Watch City Steampunk Festival – Waltham

If you’re looking for something free and unique, head to Waltham Common on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for the Watch City Steampunk Festival. Steampunk blends Victorian‑era style with science fiction, and the festival will feature live entertainment, food vendors, kids’ activities, and creative displays throughout the afternoon.

No matter where you’re headed, enjoy the weekend and have fun exploring what’s happening around the region.

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