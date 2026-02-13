Happening this weekend: Harlem Globetrotters, Lunar New Year, LEGO Maritime Festival

BOSTON — The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for something fun to do, there are plenty of options across the area.

Basketball Takes Center Court

Football season may be over, but basketball is heating up. This Saturday at 2 p.m., head to the Tsongas Center in Lowell for the Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour. Expect jaw‑dropping moves, big laughs, and nonstop entertainment. Grab your tickets online before you go.

Celebrate Lunar New Year Early

The Lunar New Year begins next week, but the celebration starts now. Visit Braintree High School this Sunday from 12–4 p.m. for the Annual Lunar New Year Festival. Enjoy live performances, cultural activities, and festive street food as we welcome the Year of the Horse. Admission is free.

Build Something Amazing

Have LEGO lovers in the family? The February Vacation Week LEGO Maritime Festival returns to the USS Constitution Museum starting this Saturday through next Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, build your own ship for the daily challenge or explore incredible creations from others. Admission is by donation.

No matter where you end up, enjoy your weekend and stay safe!

