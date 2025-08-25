Hanover man charged with taking upskirt photos of underage girls, women at Derby Street in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — A Hanover man has been arrested, accused of taking upskirt photos of women and underage girls at two different stores at Hingham’s Derby Street Shoppes.

On August 18, police were called to the Whole Foods at the shopping center after store workers reported that a man had been escorted out for taking upskirt photos of women.

Police were able to identify two adult victims and the suspect as Aeden P. Ford, 44, of Push Cart Lane in Hanover.

During the investigation, police found the man had also allegedly taken upskirt photos of underage girls inside the Kohl’s at Derby Street on August 14 and 17.

Detectives obtained three arrest warrants and took Ford into custody with assistance from Hanover police at his home on Monday morning.

Ford is charged with photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, photographing of unsuspecting nude person, photographing an unsuspecting nude person and assault of an adult victim.

Ford was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

