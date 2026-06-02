Hampshire College warns students, teachers Fall 2026 semester may not happen

AMHERST, Mass. — Hampshire College may go back on it’s promise to continue teaching students this fall

The Boston Globe reports that the college president sent out an email to students over the weekend saying the school is actively working to try and provide one last semester to students in their final year, but they are warning students it may not be possible.

That note came just two days before the June 1st transfer deadline for students to apply to different schools.

The email said the school is optimistic but are warning students to look for another plan.

Hampshire College announced back in April it would close after dealing with year’s of financial issues.

Hampshire College will not admit a new class for Fall 2026, and all deposits from admitted students will be refunded.

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This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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