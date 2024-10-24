Halloween 2024: Some Massachusetts communities announce special trick-or-treat times

Trick-or-treaters across Massachusetts will soon frolic through their neighborhoods in search of candy.

Final touches are being put on costumes and parents are stocking up on sweet treats in anticipation of the Halloween night.

While Halloween officially falls on Thursday, Oct. 31, some towns and cities in the Bay State have announced pre-scheduled blocks of time for trick-or-treaters to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Below is a town-by-town list of times with special trick-or-treating times:

Andover: October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Amesbury: October 31, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 31, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dracut: October 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lee: October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Leominster : October 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: October 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton : October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adams: October 31, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 31, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Stow: October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Melrose : Trick or Treat at Melrose Businesses event, October 31, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

: Trick or Treat at Melrose Businesses event, October 31, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Marblehead : Trick or Treat in the Business Districts event, October 24, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m.

: Trick or Treat in the Business Districts event, October 24, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. Chicopee : Chicopee Spooktacular at Szot Park, October 24, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: October 24, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wayland : Halloween Parade & Trick-or-Treating event, October 28, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: Halloween Parade & Trick-or-Treating event, October 28, 2024, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Other towns in Berkshire County also have special trick-or-treat times: https://berkshires.macaronikid.com/articles/59d156ef86f89d39e4abc21e/berkshire-county-trick-or-treat-times

Most towns and cities have not set a designated time for trick-or-treating, with business returning to usual on Oct. 31 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you live in a community without a designated time, surveys show that 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is a respectable time frame for traveling door-to-door.

This list will be updated as Halloween approaches.

