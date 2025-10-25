Halal Guys restaurant chain celebrates brand-new Dedham location

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Halal Guys, known for their American Halal cuisine, are expanding their presence in Greater Boston with the opening of a new location in Dedham on Saturday.

The Dedham location, located at 799 Providence Hwy, hosted a grand opening celebration featuring exclusive offers and giveaways.

The first 10 guests each day for a week will receive a free small platter, and the next 50 guests on opening day will also enjoy a free platter.

“With the continued love and support we’ve already received across our Boston locations, we’re thrilled to continue expanding throughout the greater region,” said Margaret Carrera, Chief Operating Officer of The Halal Guys.

Founded in 1990 by Egyptian immigrants, The Halal Guys has grown into a global franchise with over 100 locations worldwide, known for their high-quality halal cuisine.

The Dedham and Washington St. locations are operated by franchisees Imran Asghar and Jamal Bourote, who have been instrumental in bringing The Halal Guys to Massachusetts since 2017.

The restaurant’s design pays homage to New York City’s street food culture, with elements such as subway tiles and polished concrete floors creating an urban atmosphere.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group