Gym teacher who worked in Belmont, Waltham arrested on child porn charges, police say

A gym teacher who worked in schools in Middlesex County is facing charges for allegedly possessing child pornography, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police say they were notified by the Cyber Crime Unit in late August regarding suspicious online activity related to child pornography.

Troopers determined that the activity stemmed from a Waltham residence.

“Public information online revealed that the resident associated with the address functioned as a gym teacher in several schools. The State Police acted with urgency because this person-of-interest’s occupation in a position of trust with access to children,” state police said in a statement.

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, Troopers from the CCU, the Crime Scene Services Section, the Middlesex State Police Detective Unit, and members of the Waltham and Watertown Police Departments as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed the residential search warrant at the home of 60-year-old Stephen McDonough.

McDonough, who police say worked as a gym teacher in Belmont and Waltham, was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

He was arraigned in Waltham District Court and is being held on $25,000 cash bail under the following conditions: no unsupervised contact with minors under 18 years old, and no work or volunteer with minors under 18 years old.

He will next appear in court on October 22, 2025.

The Belmont and Waltham School Districts have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

