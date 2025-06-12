Guatemalan national indicted after federal agent seriously injured in Rhode Island, US Attorney says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Guatemalan national after a Homeland Security agent suffered a serious injury while trying to arrest him on a warrant in April, the U.S. Attorney said.

Miguel Tamup-Tamup, a/k/a Miguel US Tamup, 28, who was previously deported and is in the U.S. illegally, is charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, or interfering with federal officers engaged in official duties, Acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement on Thursday.

Federal authorities arrested Tamup-Tamup on May 16 at a home in Providence. He has been detained since making an initial appearance in federal court on that day.

On April 30, a Homeland Security Investigations agent suffered a serious leg injury during an encounter with Tamup-Tamup, who fled authorities that day after he was previously arrested after a DUI crash, Miron Bloom said.

Homeland Security Investigations agent injured File photo: Homeland Security Investigations agent vest.

On April 19, police arrested Tamup-Tamup for driving under the influence after his car allegedly collided with another vehicle, prosecutors said. He was subsequently arraigned and released.

His fingerprints matched ICE fingerprint records associated with a person flagged as being in the United States illegally.

On April 30, an ICE deportation officer and Homeland Security Investigations agents stopped a car that Tamup-Tamup was driving, Miron Bloom said. They tried to apprehend him on an arrest warrant.

After he refused to get out of his car, Tamup-Tamup was guided out of the vehicle, prosecutors said.

While the agents tried to place Tamup-Tamup in handcuffs, he “allegedly resisted, threw his upper body and shoulders against the agents, flailed his arms, and broke an agent’s hold,” Miron Bloom said.

One of the agents fell to the ground and suffered a serious leg injury, Miron Bloom said. Tamup-Tamup ran away from law enforcement as others were helping the injured agent.

The agent’s condition was not known on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

