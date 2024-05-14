Growing number of migrants sleeping at Logan Airport terminal

BOSTON — A Boston 25 News viewer took photographs Monday of migrants sleeping in Logan Airport’s Terminal E. In and of itself, that is nothing new. Massachusetts is a “right to shelter” state and that has drawn thousands of immigrants from places such as Haiti.

But the viewer said it appeared the number of immigrants sleeping at Logan has doubled.

Massport would not confirm that, but on seeing the pictures the agency said migrants continue coming to the airport — arriving at all hours.

But they don’t stay in the airport “all hours.” Massport says it lacks the staff and resources to provide services to the migrants. So, they leave during the day for state Welcome Centers. Massport helps bus them there and recruits bilingual airport employees to facilitate communication.

The state is aware of the migrant crisis at Logan. Last week, the Healey Administration announced plans to turn an old jail in Norfolk into a migrant shelter. It could house more than 400 people — including some of those at the airport.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group