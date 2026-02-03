Group founded by Robert Kraft to debut new Super Bowl ad to stand up to antisemitism and hate

A group founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is set to premiere a new ad during Super Bowl LX urging Americans to stand up to antisemitism and hate of all kinds.

The ad comes amid nationwide spikes in hate crimes and antisemitism, according to the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, founded by Kraft.

“The ad is set to be seen by over a hundred million viewers during a contentious time in our nation’s history, calling for unity and allyship in the fight against Jewish hate,” the group said in a statement.

Blue Square said the group’s state-by-state assessment shows that 58% of American adults believe that antisemitism is not an issue and just 32% said they would speak up in the face of antisemitism, a decrease from 2023.

The Patriots will square off against the Seahawks during Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

