‘Groundbreaking if it results in something’: Local Ukrainian-Americans react to possible ceasefire

BOSTON — Ukrainian Americans in greater Boston were cautiously optimistic about the proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Thursday, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said he’d be open to a proposed 30-day ceasefire. However, the details of that ceasefire are unclear currently.

At Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church, signs of the ongoing war are scattered across their property.

Ukrainian Americans and locals have gone to the same property to show their support for Ukraine.

“How many ceasefires have they busted before?” asked John Robinson, a Jamaica Plain resident, Thursday. “You’re making a deal with the devil.”

Robinson told Boston 25 Thursday he began donating to the church after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the Oval Office.

Other Ukrainian leaders in greater Boston, like Vsevolod Petriv, president of Boston’s Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, were skeptical of Putin’s interest in a ceasefire.

He added, “It’s groundbreaking if it results in something... This is a longstanding battle between, in some ways, good and evil.”

Congressman Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts also spoke to Boston 25 about the proposed ceasefire.

“Ukraine needs security guarantees,” he explained, referencing the structuring of the deal. “It’s a question of, ‘How are you imposing that ceasefire? Is it from a position of weakness, or is it from a position of strength?’”

The Christ is King Ukrainian Catholic Church said they still hold services for their Ukrainian brothers and sisters every Sunday, and all of them are dedicated to peace in their homeland.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group