Groundbreaking begins on $99 million project to replace bridge over Route 9 in Natick

NATICK, Mass. — Groundbreaking began Monday on a massive, $99 million project to replace the bridge over Route 9 in Natick.

The project will replace the Route 27 (North Main St.) bridge over Route 9 (Worcester St.) in Natick, MassDOT said.

Officials said the project will “increase safety, improve mobility and ease congestion.”

The project will also reconfigure the interchange into what’s known as a modified diverging diamond.

“The project includes a network of shared-use paths for use by pedestrians and cyclists which will provide connectivity to schools, transit, major employers as well as a regional rail trail,” officials said on the state’s website.

The project limits along Route 27 extend north of the interchange to Rutledge Road and south of the interchange to Bacon Street, officials said.

The project will improve approximately 3,600’ of Route 9 including drainage upgrades and median barrier replacement, officials said.

It’s expected to be complete by summer 2030.

