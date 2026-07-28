Massachusetts leaders warn end of Haitian TPS could disrupt workforce, economy

BOSTON — Massachusetts leaders and nonprofit organizations are warning that the expiration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Haitian residents could have significant economic consequences across the state, particularly in the health care sector.

According to the White House, Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians expired Monday. The change means many affected individuals could lose their legal authorization to work and face the possibility of deportation.

The United Way of Massachusetts Bay says it is working quickly to connect impacted families with resources as they prepare for the loss of legal protections.

“It throws thousands and thousands of families in flux,” said Marty Martinez, president and CEO of United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

Martinez said losing TPS status has immediate consequences for both workers and employers.

“When you lose TPS, you lose eligibility to work, and employers have to make those decisions that are really challenging—not only for them as an employer, but most importantly for the employee who’s just trying to make a living and take care of themselves and their families,” Martinez said.

More than 45,000 Haitian TPS holders live in Massachusetts

State officials estimate that more than 45,000 Haitians with Temporary Protected Status live and work in Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey warned that ending the program could have a devastating impact on the state’s economy. In a letter sent Monday, she urged Congress to extend TPS protections, writing in part:

“Forcing Haitian TPS holders to return to a country that has faced repeated natural disasters, economic crisis, widespread violence and political instability goes against the very purpose of TPS, which protects individuals already in the United States who cannot safely return to their home country.”

Health care among industries expected to be hardest hit

State leaders say many TPS recipients work in essential occupations, including nursing and home health care. Approximately 2,000 TPS holders are employed at senior care centers across Massachusetts.

“We’re talking about the workforce, we’re talking about health care, we’re talking about small businesses. Many folks in the Haitian community who are on TPS have been here a long time, so they’re embedded in our communities,” Martinez said. “Many of those industries will not be able to fill those roles. They’ll lose many, many folks who are employed, and that’ll have an impact on families who are having to take care of a parent or an aging grandparent. That will not be easy to replace, already with worker shortages in the health care industry.”

United Way launches assistance efforts

The United Way of Massachusetts Bay has established a donation fund to support organizations that will provide assistance to individuals and families who may lose their jobs as a result of the TPS expiration.

The White House has defended its decision to end Temporary Protected Status, saying the designation is intended to be temporary and that conditions in some countries no longer warrant continued protected status.

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