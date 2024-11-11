The Ground Round is returning to Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A family-favorite restaurant is returning to Massachusetts.

The Ground Round is set to make a comeback to the Bay State in January. The restaurant chain posted on Facebook that they are looking for people to join their team.

The Shrewsbury location will be located at 271 Grafton St, home of a former Chinese restaurant.

The restaurant chain was founded in Massachusetts in 1969 before it filed for bankruptcy in 2004.

There are currently four Ground Round locations in the United States, one in Ohio and three in North Dakota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

