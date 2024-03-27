Grocery chain with more than 20 Mass. locations raising banana prices for 1st time in decades

A popular grocery chain with more than 20 locations in Massachusetts is raising banana prices for the first time in two decades.

You’re going to need a few extra pennies to purchase bananas if shop at Trader Joe’s.

Individual bananas, which sold for 19 cents each for more than 20 years now cost 23 cents each. That’s more than a 20 percent price bump.

A Trader Joe’s spokesperson says a change in costs for the national chain made the price hike necessary.

The 19-cent bananas have been a long-time favorite for customers and it’s been repeatedly dubbed Trader Joe’s’ top produce item.

Notwithstanding this increase from Trader Joe’s, banana prices have stayed relatively steady for the 12-month period that ended last month, that’s according to Bureau of Labor statistics.

Trader Joe’s has 22 locations in Massachusetts.

