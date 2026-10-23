MBTA getting 65 new hybrid buses

BOSTON — The MBTA is getting 65 new hybrid buses as the agency continues working to upgrade its fleet.

The buses will cost the T $83 million and are expected to be delivered by 2028.

The MBTA is aiming to electrify 30% of its fleet by that year. So far, about 10% of the fleet has been electrified.

The agency says it has faced rising costs and supply chain issues as it works to upgrade existing garages or build new ones to accommodate the buses.

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng says he is focused on keeping the current system safe and reliable while also preparing for the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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