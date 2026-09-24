Green Line service resumes after track vehicle derailment

BOSTON — Green Line service has resumed after the derailment of a track maintenance vehicle near Park Street Thursday morning.

The MBTA said normal Green Line service has resumed, but riders should expect residual delays of about 20 minutes.

Earlier Thursday, Green Line service was suspended between North Station and Copley after the maintenance vehicle derailed.

Shuttle buses were put in place between Copley and Back Bay while crews responded.

Green Line Update: Normal service has resumed with residual delays of about 20 minutes.



Shuttle buses have been phased out. https://t.co/A9TGL2mN3C — MBTA (@MBTA) September 24, 2026

According to the MBTA, there was no damage to the tracks, and the maintenance equipment was re-railed.

The MBTA said the service disruption has been resolved, but delays may continue as trains return to their regular schedules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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