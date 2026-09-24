Green Line service disrupted after maintenance vehicle derailment at Park Street

BOSTON — Green Line riders should expect major delays Thursday morning after a track maintenance vehicle derailed near Park Street.

The MBTA announced that Green Line service is suspended between North Station and Copley.

Officials said shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Copley and Back Bay, while crews work to address the incident.

Passengers traveling through downtown Boston are being urged to use the Orange Line as an alternate route. Riders can take Orange Line trains between North Station and Back Bay/Copley to bypass the affected area.

Transit officials have not yet provided an estimated timeline for when full Green Line service will be restored.

The MBTA is advising commuters to allow extra travel time and check for service updates before heading out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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