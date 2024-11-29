‘Green Friday’: Need a Christmas tree? Mass. officials say buy it at your local farm or nursery

STOW, Mass. — Shopping for a Christmas tree on Black Friday? Or, Green Friday?

State officials in Massachusetts are now calling the day that typically kicks off the holiday shopping season “Green Friday,” as they urge residents to go green and support the state’s Christmas tree growers.

Gov. Maura Healey declared Friday, Nov. 29 as “Green Friday” to kick off the holiday season in the Bay State.

State officials said the designation promotes local businesses and will help spur the local economy.

“Purchasing a locally grown Christmas tree and other plants from a local farm or nursery enhances the overall experience of the holiday season,” MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle said in a statement. “Many of these farms and nurseries offer entertaining activities and seasonally delicious treats to make the task of picking out a tree and plants fun for the whole family.”

“On top of all the environmental benefits, buying your Christmas tree and plants from a local grower shows your support for MassGrown products,” Randle added.

Randle and other state officials celebrated the declaration at Taproot Tree Farm in Stow, with a presentation of a Governor’s Proclamation followed by a ceremonial Christmas tree cutting.

Massachusetts is home to 459 Christmas tree farms, which operate on nearly 3,000 acres of land across the state and contribute more than $4.5 million to the economy every year.

These farms provide hundreds of seasonal jobs, and many year-round positions as well, officials said.

“Green Friday highlights our vibrant Christmas tree farms and showcases the strength of Massachusetts’ agricultural economy,” Director of Rural Affairs Anne Gobi said in a statement. “This event celebrates the economic impact of our Christmas tree farms and serves as a great reminder to shop locally this holiday season and support our incredible small businesses in our rural communities.”

State officials said Christmas tree farms beautify the landscape and help preserve open space across Massachusetts, bringing “enormous environmental benefits” to the surrounding land.

Often sited on soil that cannot support other crops, these farms enhance soil health, which helps prevent erosion and protect water supplies, state officials said. When finished, trees and other plants can be used as a renewable source of energy to be burned as fuel, used as mulch, or composted.

“We’re excited to show off what local Massachusetts tree farms can offer,” Taproot Tree Farm co-owner Jesse Aspenson said. “Not only do we grow our own fir, spruce and pine, but we also make our own wreaths and arrangements with materials gathered from our farm fields.”

For more information on Massachusetts Christmas tree farms, visit MDAR’s MassGrown page.

