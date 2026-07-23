‘Great to be a Sox fan again’: Boston embraces Red Sox revival, hope front office goes all in

BOSTON — After tying their longest win streak in franchise history after a 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox are riding high.

#WATCH: Should the @RedSox buy, sell, or hold at the trade deadline? ⚾️



After a historic July win streak and the postseason now very much in play, Boston’s front office has a big decision ahead.



Fans at Fenway weighed in Wednesday… @boston25 pic.twitter.com/J2cKWzR395 — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) July 23, 2026

A large question still looms over the franchise: should the front office buy, sell, or hold at the trade deadline in two weeks?

Red Sox fans were split on the crucial decision.

“I hope they keep everything,” said one fan. “This is a team that should go for it.”

Suzana and Mark Baron of Andover don’t want management to mess up the team’s mojo.

“We’re killing it,” said Suzana. “Why would we change it?”

Mark added, “They’re young. Don’t mess with chemistry now. Just ride it while you can.”

But some Red Sox fans want to see management add to the scalding hot team.

One fan pleaded, “Breslow, you know what to do. Add, add, add. They could use catching... Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s do it.”

The Red Sox will have a chance to set a new franchise record by beating the Orioles in the second game of the doubleheader.

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