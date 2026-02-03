‘Grateful for the opportunity’: New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks ahead of Super Bowl LX

SANTA CLARA, California — Head coach of the New England Patriots Mike Vrabel said the success and performance of his quarterback, Drake Maye, played a major role in why the team is preparing to play in Super Bowl LX this week.

“His success and his performance are a large part of why we’re here,” he said.

“He’s a competitor, he’s always trying to learn, and continues to build and develop as a leader,” he said.

Before the team headed to Santa Clara, California on Sunday, Drake Maye did not practice on Friday due to a shoulder injury and illness. Maye told reporters yesterday that he felt like he had turned a corner on the flight over.

“He spoke for himself on how he feels, I can’t determine how he feels I know practice yesterday was good for him and for everybody to get out there and get moving around,” he said.

“I think we got the week off to a great start.”

The Seattle Seahawks are favored to win the game. However, after going from a 4–13 record last season to 13–4 this year, the Patriots are still viewed as underdogs.

“The majority of Americans or the majority of people probably are more underdogs than they are favorites. Favorites are the talented, elite top 10%. Most groups are made out of average, 80%. We’re trying to make the 80 a little bit better,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel also spoke highly of his boss, Robert Kraft, who Boston 25 learned today would not be making the 2026 Hall of Fame class. When speaking about his time in Tennessee and whether he felt any sense of redemption after being let go, Vrabel said he was simply grateful.

“That’s unfortunate, in my experience with Robert, he’s more than deserving and he will be in the Hall of Fame,” he said.

“I think you’re just grateful for the opportunity you have and do everything you can to not let that happen,” he said.

Vrabel also spoke highly of the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback, Sam Darnold as he and the team have spent their time studying the 29-year-old.

“There’s a willingness to stand in the pocket, and a willingness to progress through. The Rams nailed him and he completed an unbelieve pass to Cooper on the sideline,” he said.

“It’s what you have to do in this league if you’re going to be an elite quarterback.”

Vrabel was also enthusiastic about having defensive coordinator Terrell Williams with the team as they prepare for the big game, as Williams is now cancer free.

“Glad he can be out here and enjoy this and help us prepare,” he said.

Vrabel was more reserved when discussing the possibility of creating a new meaning for the Patriots dynasty.

“We’re just trying to build a program and the first year of the program we ended up here,” he said.

“I think I’ve tried to use every experience that I’ve had over the course of close to 30 years in this league whether that’s as a player or a coach to try and help the team or try and help individual players do their job,” he said.

