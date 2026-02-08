Governor Maura Healey in California to cheer on Patriots in Super Bowl LX

SANTA CLARA, California — Governor Maura Healey is cheering on the Patriots this Sunday, but not from her home in Boston.

The governor traveled to California to cheer on the team as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium.

“I’m a huge fan, it’s our team, it’s great for New England, great for Massachusetts. I’m here to cheer them now,” said Healey.

Coincidentally enough, Healey will also celebrate her birthday as she attends the big game on Sunday evening.

“I thought it would be great having Vrabel back and coaching, he’s a phenomenal person, leader, coach....Drake Maye coming into the second season....you know you had a lot of hopes for things. But I don’t think, least anybody that I talked to, predicted that we would be here,” she told Boston 25.

“And that’s what’s so great about the story of this team, their resilience, their grit, and especially their teamwork and how much joy they bring to what is really really hard work they put in day in and day out,” she said.

If the Patriots win, Massachusetts plans to send a taste of the Commonwealth, including Legal Sea Foods’ famous New England clam chowder, two live Maine lobsters, a curated selection of East Coast oysters, classic lobster rolls, and Dunkin’ coffee.

