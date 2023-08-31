Governor Healey recommends pardons for four, including veteran wounded in Afghanistan

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced Thursday that she is recommending pardons for four individuals.

“These four individuals are deserving of pardons for offenses that they committed a long time ago, and they have since taken productive steps to improve their lives and give back to their communities. Our administration believes that clemency is a powerful tool to ensure that our criminal justice system is just and equitable,” said Healey.

The four individuals up for pardon are as follows:

Joanne Booth: After being convicted of assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon when she was 18 years old, and operating to endanger in 1983, Booth was sentenced to probation. While on probation, Booth began to work in a nursery school, developing a passion for child care. Booth proceeded to graduate from community college and went on to begin a long career in childhood education. After running a pre-kindergarten program, Booth was fired from her job in 2021 once her employer was required to perform criminal background checks on all workers, and Booth’s actions from more than 40 years were flagged.

Murphy Smith: In 1988, Smith was convicted of assault he performed in the midst of a mental health crisis. Smith has since worked as a nursing assistant for the State of Maryland, a corrections officer for Maryland and most recently as a personnel specialist for Spring Grove Hospital. Murphy has said he has been rejected from jobs in the past due to the conviction and is concerned he would have difficulty getting a new job if the need ever came.

Evan Willey: Willey was nearly barred from the Marine Corps of a 20009 operating under the influence conviction when he was 18 years old. After an initial rejection, Willey was admitted after a letter for reconsideration and went on to serve until 2012 when he was honorably discharged after being wounded in Afghanistan. The veteran would later earn a Master’s Degree in Business administration from Curry College and has been employed by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs for almost five years.

Kenny Jean: After being sentenced to 2-3 years in prison for armed robbery at 18 years old, Jean worked with a nonprofit called More Than Words, providing jobs and training to system-involved youth. Jean says he was homeless and in desperate need of money at the time of the robbery and has worked with the nonprofit since his release, earned his certificate of completion from South Coast Education Collaborative, completed the New England Culinary Arts Training Program and joined a church.

The Governor of Massachusetts has the power to grant executive clemency for offenses violating state law, including both pardons and commutations, with the advice and consent of the Massachusetts Governor’s Council.

Last year, Healey became the first Bay State governor in more than 30 years to recommend and secure pardons in her first elected year.

“When we recommended our first round of pardons earlier this year, I said that we were doing it because justice can’t wait. This second round reflects our continued commitment to that principle,” said Healey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

