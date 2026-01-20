Mass. Gov. Healey announces campaign for reelection

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey has just announced she is running for reelection.

The governor and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll are officially kicking off their campaign on Tuesday, but the announcement doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Almost a year ago, the governor said she intended to run again.

Healey has spent a lot of time on Beacon Hill—8 years as the attorney general and in the final year of her first term as governor—she is looking to extend her time and keep working for the people of Massachusetts.

“That’s why I ran for governor to show up for people when they need someone in their corner,” said Governor Healey in her campaign video.

“To lower costs and increase opportunities. And we’re getting things done.”

In her campaign video, Governor Healey went on to list the accomplishments of her administration, including opposing utility rate increases, building 100,000 new homes, and capping health care deductibles and co-pays.

“But there’s more for us to do, a lot more, and that’s why I’m running for reelection,” said Governor Healey. “To lower costs, make life better, and stand up to Donald Trump.”

She will also have to campaign against a few republican candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring.

Two of the GOP candidates have experience in state government. Mike Kennealy was the state’s housing and economic development secretary; he is now a private equity manager.

Brian Shortsleeve was the MBTA’s chief administrator—he is a marine veteran and venture capitalist.

The third republican running is former Abiomed CEO Michael Minogue, who is an army veteran and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years to Republican campaigns.

There is also still a chance that Healey could face a Democratic challenger in the coming months.

A primary election date is set for September 1st, and then the gubernatorial election is on November 3rd.

