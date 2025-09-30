Government shutdown looming: How will it affect Massachusetts

BOSTON — The clock is ticking in Washington, where lawmakers have less than 24 hours to strike a budget deal or risk a federal government shutdown.

If no agreement is reached, the shutdown will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Although Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, they will still need the support of at least seven Senate Democrats to pass legislation that would keep the government funded.

Health care remains a major sticking point in negotiations, according to Democratic leaders.

Meanwhile, the White House has warned that a shutdown could lead to mass layoffs. As the deadline approaches, both sides continue to blame each other for the impasse.

Here is how the shutdown would affect Massachusetts:

Hundreds of federal workers — including active-duty military personnel — will not receive pay.

As of 2024, there are about 25,500 civilian federal employees in Massachusetts, with another 33,600 spread across the rest of New England.

TSA agents and air traffic controllers will remain on the job but won’t receive paychecks during the shutdown. TSA has warned that while no immediate travel disruptions are expected, staffing issues may arise if employees stop showing up to work.

Popular tourist destinations across the state and region will also be affected. Sites such as the USS Constitution, the Bunker Hill Monument, and the JFK Library are expected to close.

Visitor centers and restrooms at national parks will also shut down. In total, the federal government manages more than a dozen monuments, historic sites, and trails throughout New England.

The most recent government shutdown occurred in December 2018 during President Trump’s first term.

That 35-day shutdown was triggered by a stalemate over funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico — the shutdown lasted 35 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

