Gov. Maura Healey discusses President Joe Biden’s campaign for re-election

BOSTON — President Joe Biden “should continue” to evaluate whether he remains the best candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November, Gov. Maura Healey said Wednesday.

“I think the president should continue and will continue to evaluate whether he remains the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump because this election is about one thing and that is defeating Donald Trump,” Healey told reporters. “But whatever the president decides, I will be all in and supportive and focused on working to defeat Donald Trump.”

Healey also said that the state continues “to see the ways that (President Biden’s) administration has had a positive impact here in Massachusetts, and I also appreciate that he stepped up in 2020 to save democracy.”

When asked if Biden could beat Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Healey said, “Yes, yes he can.”

“But again, that’s a decision that the president has to make as to whether or not he wants to continue to be the one to be the nominee to go forward,” Healey said. “But I give the Biden administration and President Biden great thanks for the incredible four years of what has been done and the path that we’re on, and that’s going to be a decision (that is) up to him.”

Healey spoke as Biden is facing pressure from within his own party to abandon his reelection campaign, following his disastrous debate performance last month.

