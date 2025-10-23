Gov. Healey unveils new safety measures for assisted living residences after deadly Fall River fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey has announced a series of new steps to improve fire and life safety in assisted living residences (ALRs) in Massachusetts, following a tragic fire at Gabriel House in Fall River that claimed 10 lives earlier this year.

In July, the Healey administration required all 272 ALRs in the state to complete a Fire and Life Safety Self-Assessment and submit emergency preparedness plans.

The state received a 100% response rate.

“The Gabriel House fire was a terrible tragedy. It’s on all of us to do everything we can to enhance the safety of all residents and staff at Assisted Living Residences across the state. That’s why I took immediate action after the fire, including requiring this survey, which will help ALRs and local fire departments identify and address areas of improvement,” Healey said in a statement. “We appreciate all of the ALRs for their responsiveness and will continue to work with them and local fire officials to improve emergency preparedness and give residents, families, and staff the peace of mind they deserve.”

Key findings from the survey revealed:

69% of ALRs (189 facilities) identified at least one area where they could improve fire or building safety, such as installing kitchen hood extinguishers or fire-rated walls.

13% (36 facilities) reported needing to strengthen emergency preparedness, including fire drills and coordination with local emergency services.

While ALRs are not subject to the same fire codes as hospitals or nursing homes, the state emphasized that these findings do not indicate current code violations but highlight opportunities for enhanced safety.

As part of the next steps:

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) will share survey results with local fire departments to guide inspections.

A new Compliance Verification Form will require ALRs to obtain annual sign-off from their municipal fire departments.

ALRs that reported gaps in preparedness must submit Corrective Action Plans within 45 days and will undergo targeted reviews.

“This coordinated approach makes sure municipalities have the information they need, and that older residences with reported concerns receive timely and thorough follow-up,” said Interim Public Safety Secretary Susan Terrey.

The initiative builds on the Fire and Life Safety Initiative launched in July and aims to close inspection gaps while improving coordination between state and local agencies.

State lawmakers and industry leaders praised the administration’s swift response and commitment to protecting vulnerable residents.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group