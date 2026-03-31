‘Avoid the area’: Lanes closed on Route 24 southbound in Brockton after crash with fuel spill

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities have closed some lanes on Route 24 southbound after a crash involving a fuel spill, MassDOT officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The right lane and breakdown lane on Route 24 southbound, prior to Exit 31, are currently closed and are expected to remain closed during the afternoon commute, MassDOT said in a statement at 3:18 p.m.

“Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible,” MassDOT officials said.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real‑time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

to view live cameras, travel times, real‑time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Dial 511 and select a route to hear real‑time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly Twitter) for regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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