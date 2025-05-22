Gov. Healey says Mass. State Police are on high alert after Israeli Embassy staffers killed in DC

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey said Massachusetts State Police are on high alert and keeping tabs on the nation’s capitol, where an investigation into the shooting deaths of two staff members of the Israeli Embassy is unfolding Thursday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a young couple about to be engaged, were killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum in Washington D.C.

Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed This undated handout photo provided by the embassy of Israel in the U.S. shows staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky, right, and U.S. citizen Sarah Milgrim. (Embassy of Israel in the U.S. via AP) (Embassy of Israel in the US/AP)

Police said that the suspected shooter, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, yelled, “Free, free Palestine,” after he was arrested.

Rodriguez was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, authorities said.

In a statement, Healey denounced the brazen act violence and offered love and support to the Jewish community.

"I’m horrified and outraged by the murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside of an American Jewish Committee event in Washington D.C. last night. This was a senseless, hate-fueled act of violence,” Healey said. “There is no justification for antisemitism or violence – in our nation’s capital or anywhere else. My thoughts are with Yaron and Sarah’s families, friends and colleagues, and I’m sending love and support to the Jewish community. I’m grateful to the first responders and law enforcement who responded quickly to the scene and are working in communities across the country to keep people safe.”

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton said there is no place in the world for antisemitic hate.

“Antisemitic terrorism has no place in the world. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim had their entire lives ahead of them, and they were murdered for being Jewish,” Moulton said in a statement. “This is why so many American Jews and Jews around the world live in fear with the rise of antisemitism, and they deserve our help and protection like all persecuted people. My heart is with their families, friends, embassy coworkers – and the entire Jewish community.”

Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed Law enforcement work the scene after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) (Rod Lamkey/AP)

Healey noted that there is no known connection or any direct threat to Massachusetts and that the Commonwealth Fusion Center, the state’s primary intelligence function, briefed State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble on the developing situation.

Police in the Bay State remain in close collaboration with federal, state and local partners to “monitor new information and ensure the safety of Massachusetts communities,” Healey added.

State police encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to law enforcement.

To report suspicious activity or behaviors, call the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center at 1-888-872-5458 or email fusion@pol.state.ma.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

