Gov. Healey points out special reason for ‘Mass. Swifties’ to listen to Taylor Swift’s new album

BOSTON — Taylor Swift fans, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, woke up to a major surprise after the Grammy-winning pop star announced early Friday morning that her latest body of work is a double album.

Swift’s 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” debuted at midnight. Then in a surprise turn of events, Swift dropped an additional 15 songs at 2 a.m.

“It’s a 2 am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours,” Swift wrote on X.

It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine… pic.twitter.com/y8pyDK8VTd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

In an Instagram post, Healey shared a video reenactment of the Sons of Liberty dumping British tea into Boston Harbor on the night of Dec. 16, 1773, with a caption that read, “Massachusetts Swifties listening to So Long, London, on the 249th anniversary of the American Revolution.”

Swift’s double album has a total of 31 songs, including track five, which is titled “So Long, London.”

Healey also used the hashtags “Lexington” and “Concord” in the post. The Battles of Lexington and Concord, fought on April 19, 1775, kicked off the American Revolutionary War.

The Museum of the American Revolution also shared a Swift-themed post, referring to the song “So Long, London” and the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

#OnThisDay in 1775, the Revolutionary War began in Massachusetts at the Battles of Lexington and Concord.#TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/2kJ9C6TUDy — Museum of the American Revolution (@AmRevMuseum) April 19, 2024

Here is the first track list Swift released for the album:

“Fortnight” (feat. Post Malone)

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!” (feat. Florence + The Machine)

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“LOML”

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

Here is the tracklist for the surprise second half of the album:

“The Black Dog”

“imgonnagetyouback”

“The Albatross”

“Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

“How Did It End?”

“So High School”

“I Hate It Here”

“thanK you aIMee”

“I Look in People’s Windows”

“The Prophecy”

“Cassandra”

“Peter”

“The Bolter”

“Robin”

“The Manuscript”

