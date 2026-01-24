Gov. Healey, MassDOT provide update on travel ahead of snowstorm

WESTON, MASS. — Governor Maura Healey and the members of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are urging residents to stay off the roads ahead of Sunday’s snowstorm.

Yesterday, Healey activated the state’s emergency operation center and declared Monday a “work from home day.”

“Stay indoors as much as you can if you got to go outdoors, make sure you don’t have any exposed skin,” she said.

“Make sure today you have everything that you need.”

It’s important that residents should be careful when using their fireplaces or candles, and to act responsibly during the extreme weather to prevent further strain on first responders and firefighters.

If you see a snowplow on the road, do not drive close to it.

MBTA General Manager Philip Eng said the MBTA is running on a regular weekend service schedule.

Today, the Blue Line from Bowdoin to Orient Heights will have buses and ferries as they work on the lines, and the regular services will be restored tomorrow afternoon.

Trains to Mattapan will most likely be replaced with buses, as those trolleys aren’t so great in the snow. With buses, those will run on regular week-day schedule however they may be directed to different routes because of the snow.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will run on a storm schedule in case of switches failing, that could tie up the whole system.

The ferries will also run as normal.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the state is expected to have 3,000 pieces of equipment on the roads, and it should be expected that it could take up to four hours for them to fully clean up snow after the storm leaves the region.

There will be a truck ban, which will not imply for trucks carrying medical supplies, fuel, and food.

More updates on the ban can you be found at Mass511.com

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

