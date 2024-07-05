Gov. Healey comments on Biden’s pending presidential run: ‘Listen to the American people’

BOSTON — Amid waning support from top Democrats, Governor Maura Healey released a statement Friday via her political team saying she’s “grateful” for President Joe Biden’s leadership.

“President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an outstanding job over the last four years,” she said. “And I know he agrees this is the most important election of our lifetimes.”

Biden has recently been scrutinized for his disastrous performance in his latest debate with former President Donald Trump.

In the aftermath, Biden invited several Democratic governors to Washington D.C., including Healey, to meet in an attempt to solidify party support for his pending presidential run.

Although the details of that meeting have not been made public, Healey said Biden should consider the best plan for the future.

“The best way forward right now is a decision for the President to make,” Healey said. “Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump. Whatever President Biden decides, I am committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump.”

On Friday in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden declared, “I’m staying in the race” during a campaign rally.

In front of roughly 300 supporters at a Wisconsin middle school, Biden again acknowledged his subpar debate last week, saying he “can’t say it was my best performance” but that amid speculation over what he would do, he had an answer: “I am running, and I’m going to win again.”

“I beat Donald Trump,” Biden said. “I will beat him again.”

President Biden defiantly vowed on Wednesday to keep running for reelection despite growing pressure that his age has caught up with him.

“I am running. I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is pushing me out,” Biden said, according to a top aide who posted his comment on the X social media platform.

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton expressed “grave concerns” about Biden’s ability to beat Trump in an election the very same day.

Biden will be interviewed by ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos tonight at 8 p.m., his first television interview since the debate.

