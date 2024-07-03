Congressman Moulton expresses ‘grave concerns’ about Biden’s ability to beat Trump in election

BOSTON — In a statement released Wednesday, Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton says he’s concerned about the current status of the presidential race, especially as it pertains to the age of President Joe Biden.

“I deeply respect President Biden and all the great things he has done for America, but I have grave concerns about his ability to defeat Donald Trump,” the Democratic congressman said. “When your current strategy isn’t working, it’s rarely the right decision to double down. President Biden is not going to get younger.”

The comments come as several Democrats rushed to meet with Biden after his shaky debate performance, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. The meeting was expected to address concerns about the debate.

President Biden was quoted earlier Wednesday saying, “No one is pushing me out...I am running. I am the leader of the Democratic Party.”

Moulton says he has spoken with colleagues and other Democrats since last Thursday about the best strategy for the party, and if that strategy includes Biden as the Democratic nominee.

“Beating Trump is imperative for the future of our democracy, especially now that the Supreme Court just handed him a blank check to act like a king,” the congressman said. “Winning will require prosecuting the case in the media, in town halls, and at campaign stops all over the country. President Biden needs to demonstrate that he can do that.”

Moulton joins a growing list of top Democrats questioning whether Biden is fit to run for a second term as president.

“I’ve always said that America needs to elevate a new generation of leaders, and I respect those colleagues who have already spoken out,” he said. “We should have all viable options on the table. The unfortunate reality is that the status quo will likely deliver us President Trump.”

