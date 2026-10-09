Gov. Healey calls for girls flag football to become official MIAA varsity sport

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is calling for girls flag football to become an official Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association varsity sport.

In a letter to the MIAA, Healey cited the sport’s rapid growth.

“As girls flag football continues to gain momentum across the state, we have a unique opportunity to create new pathways for student-athletes while reinforcing our commitment to equity and advancement for young women.”

Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

A group of young women in Massachusetts created a campaign called All Girls Flag to push for all-girls flag football to become a varsity sport.

The campaign announced it had received enough signatures to submit an application to the MIAA on Friday, Oct. 2.

The MIAA has not said when it will rule on making girls flag football a varsity sport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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