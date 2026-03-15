Gotham spoils the Legacy’s debut with a 1-0 victory in the NWSL’s opening weekend

FOXBORO, MA (AP) — Esther González scored in the 55th minute and Gotham GC spoiled the expansion Boston Legacy’s debut with a 1-0 victory Saturday.

Elsewhere in the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current returned to their winning ways with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Utah Royals.

The Legacy drew 30,207 fans for the opener to Gillette Stadium, a record for an expansion club in its inaugural match.

Boston coach Filipa Patão rolled out a five-back set with Bianca St-Georges converted into a central defender. St-Georges picked up her first yellow card in the 40th minute and she was sent off in the 77th after her second, leaving the Legacy down a player.

St-Georges attempted to clear the ball but it fell straight into the path of González, who came on in the second half and scored 10 minutes later.

The teams combined for seven yellow cards, one red card and 33 total fouls.

Bethune and Sentnor pull off comeback

Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor scored in the Current’s victory over the Royals.

Utah defender Tatumn Milazzo headed home the opening goal in the 35th minute on a short corner kick delivery from Cloé Lacasse.

On her birthday, newly-acquired Bethune responded in the 57th minute. Ally Sentnor dribbled past multiple defenders and finished in the 69th to break the tie.

The 2025 NWSL shield holders were short-handed without back-to-back NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga. She’s recovering from an adductor injury sustained in October.

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