Good Samaritans return lost wallet containing hundreds of dollars to Hingham Police

HINGHAM, Mass. — Officers are commending a woman and four children for returning a lost wallet containing hundreds of dollars.

According to Hingham Police, the good Samaritans came into the police station and returned a red wallet with almost $600 inside of it.

They reportedly found it near an ice cream shop in downtown Hingham.

Police were able to track the owner down with the credit card inside the wallet. The owner lived in a nearby community and was ecstatic to get her money back.

“They didn’t leave their names, they just did the right thing,” Hingham Police wrote in a social media post.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group