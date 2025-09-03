Good Samaritans rescue screaming toddler from hot car at South Shore shopping plaza, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts mother is facing charges after police say a pair of good Samaritans climbed through the sunroof of her hot car to help her young child, who was left alone and screaming for help, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a screaming child alone in a car at the Whole Foods parking lot at 94 Derby Street in Hingham on Monday afternoon learned a couple had climbed through the open sunroof, unlocked the vehicle, and pulled the “hot and profusely sweating” 22-month-old toddler to safety, according to the Hingham Police Department.

“They put the child in the front seat of the air-conditioned cruiser until Hingham Fire Paramedics arrived and took the child into the ambulance,” the police department said in a statement. “The mother returned to her car and told Officers the child was napping and that she was checking on the child in between shopping at several stores.”

The child was taken to South Shore Hospital by ambulance.

At the time of the incident, police noted that the weather was sunny and the outside temperature was 73 degrees, “making the interior of the car significantly hotter.”

An investigation also revealed that the mother had last checked on the car 20 minutes earlier before returning to shopping.

The mother, identified only as a 44-year-old woman, was charged by criminal complaint in Hingham District Court with reckless endangerment of a child. Her name hasn’t been released.

It’s not clear when she’ll be called to court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group