Good Samaritan steps up to help dog hit by car in Hanover

HANOVER, Mass. — A good Samaritan stepped up to help a dog that was hit by a car in Hanover.

After learning that “Camper” needed emergency medical care, Shaunna Fanning Peterson offered to help, driving the dog to a veterinarian and starting a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his treatment.

Fanning Peterson said she learned Camper had been hit by a car and reached out to his family to see if they needed assistance. When they said yes, she picked him up and got him the medical attention he needed.

“I think there’s a lot of wonderful people out there. I think a lot of people want to help but don’t know how to or don’t act upon that feeling in their heart, and I’m an actor...I like to act on what can be done and do everything I can to help,” she said.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $4,500, with all of the money going toward Camper’s veterinary bills.

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