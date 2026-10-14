Lawrence city councilors back no confidence resolution against mayor

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence City Council is moving forward with a resolution calling confidence in Mayor Brian DePeña into question.

While the move is largely symbolic, those supporting it say it sends an important message about public trust.

City Councilor Stephany Infante said she believes the community deserves better.

“I believe that this is affecting the city of Lawrence as a whole; this isn’t just about one individual,” she said.

“To my constituents, I want them to know I’m looking at the bigger picture, and sometimes looking at the bigger picture, you have to put aside your personal feelings, and you have to do what you believe is best, and right now I’m thinking of the community as a whole,” she added.

The council’s action comes as DePeña faces mounting legal challenges at both the state and federal levels.

There are now 15 state charges against the mayor, including allegations that he secretly recorded City Hall employees and shared the footage. DePeña pleaded not guilty in court.

Those charges are on top of 11 federal charges he is already facing.

Federal prosecutors accuse DePeña of misusing more than $1.5 million in pandemic-era small business loans, alleging some of that money went toward personal expenses and his mayoral campaign.

DePeña has said he will not resign. He has argued that the federal case involves business activities that happened before he became mayor.

His attorney is also pushing back on the state wiretapping allegations.

Outside court, attorney Neil Faigel said DePeña did not have access to City Hall’s security cameras and said those cameras were installed and managed by the city’s IT department.

Prosecutors, however, allege DePeña had a separate security system installed in his office that recorded both audio and video.

The growing list of charges and accusations has also fueled a formal effort to recall the mayor.

Community activist Sarah Perez said she believes DePeña should step aside and focus on his legal issues, saying the controversy is hurting the city.

“He doesn’t want to resign. I think he needs to take care of his personal business and handle his legal business and leave the city out of all this mess. We’re definitely suffering.”

Not everyone on the City Council supports the no-confidence resolution.

Councilor Marc Laplante voted against it, but supports the recall petition. He said he believes the decision about whether DePeña stays in office should ultimately be left to voters.

Laplante acknowledged that the recall process is intentionally difficult, but said if enough residents want DePeña removed, it can happen.

“Let’s be very frank about this: a recall petition is substantial. It is difficult. It’s not meant to be easy, if you’re looking to move somebody out of the mayor’s office, so rightfully so, in this particular recall petition. It’s going to be a challenge; it’s going to be hard, but if the people really want it, it can happen,” Laplante said.

The no-confidence resolution is expected to go before the council again next week.

DePeña is due back in court on Dec. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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