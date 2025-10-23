‘Going to play again’: Fitchburg boy hopeful for comeback after gruesome football injury

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Cameron Quirk, a 10-year-old football player for the Fitchburg Raiders, suffered a broken left leg during a game against Southbridge last month.

Cameron, who had recently transitioned from lineman to running back, was having a standout performance before the injury occurred.

Video shows Cameron racing up the sidelines, passing multiple players before being tackled inside the ten-yard line. The image has been blurred due to the severity of his injury.

“I thought I had it, but then he came and got me,” Cameron recalled, describing the moment before his injury. “It’s all just kind of a blur in my mind.”

Cameron explained that he might have slipped and gone into the splits, putting too much pressure on his femur, which resulted in the break.

Despite the injury, Cameron remains optimistic. A photo from his hospital bed shows him smiling, and he expressed his determination to return to the game once he is healed.

“I’m going to play again,” Cameron said. “The second I’m able to play, I’ll be playing.”

Doctors have noted an inch difference in Cameron’s leg lengths due to the injury. They plan to use a lift in his shoe to prevent stunting the growth plate in his right leg.

Cameron noted that he’s a big fan of the Patriots, and watching his favorite players, Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs, play has helped lift his spirits during recovery.

