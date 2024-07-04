Going for the gold! Northeastern University graduate qualifies for the Olympics

BOSTON — A Northeastern University graduate has qualified for the Olympics.

Jacob Plihal, a 2018 graduate, will be going to the Olympics as part of the U.S. Men’s Rowing team. He will be competing in the single scull event, competing along with his boat against the world’s best.

He remained calm, cool, and collected as he packed up his boat and loaded his car for the trip.

“I think just having a little confidence in that it’s the highest level I can go and try and be bold over there and try and do something extraordinary and if I fall a little short I’m still competing at the Olympics,” said Plihal.

This is the first time the U.S. has competed in this category since 2012.

Plihal grew up on a small island near Seattle, but he traded in the Northwest for the Northeast when he chose Northeastern in 2014. He said the school’s co-op program, intimate class sizes, and small rowing team captured his heart.

Plihal said as he trained hard his passion grew. He said after graduating from Northeastern, he bounced around a bit, then moved to Vermont in 2020 and joined the Craftsbury Green Racing Project, where he is now.

He said he qualified for the Olympic games in what is known as the last chance regatta or the “Regatta of Death” in Switzerland in May. Out of 30 rowers, only the top two people move on to the games.

“I raced really hard. It was probably the best race thus far so it probably couldn’t have come at a better time, and crossing the line was pretty surreal. I ended up getting second,” he said.

Jim Madigan, director of athletics and recreation at Northeastern University, said in a statement that school officials are “very proud” of Plihal.

“We are very proud and excited for Jacob to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level of the sport. He has worked incredibly hard and deserves everything that he’s earned and raced for, and we can’t wait to watch him on the world stage,” said Madigan.

Plihal said he’s super excited and describes the feeling as surreal.

“My parents, they’ll be at the games, so they have tickets booked to fly out. My sister’s actually lived in Paris for the past 10 years,” he said.

The men’s single sculls hears are scheduled for the end of July.

