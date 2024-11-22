Striking teachers in 1 or 3 North Shore communities reach ‘tentative agreement’ to return to school

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Striking teachers in one of three North Shore communities have reached a “tentative agreement” with the city to return to the classroom after 15 days on the picket line.

The Gloucester School Committee and the Union of Gloucester Educators have tentatively agreed on “successor collective bargaining agreements” for both the teachers and paraprofessional units, as well as a “satisfactory return to work” agreement, the union announced Friday afternoon in a Facebook post.

“We are pleased to announce that the strike is over and school will resume on Monday, Nov. 25,” the union stated in the announcement. “Further details about the scheduling of makeup days are forthcoming.”

The Gloucester School Committee said they offered their last best offer to the union on Thursday.

The agreement in Gloucester comes after Superintendent Ben Lummis warned that canceled days would be made up during February or April vacation.

“In all my years in public education I never imagined that I would see a situation like this that would impact our students in such a serious way,” Lummis said. “I am so sorry for our children. I am so sorry for our families. You all deserve so much better than this.”

Teachers in Beverly and Marblehead have also been fighting for a new contract. Agreements haven’t been reached in those communities.

Beverly Superintendent Sue Charochak has warned of making up classes on vacation, as well as weekends.

New court orders came down Thursday from an Essex County superior judge on the fines the teachers’ unions have faced over the last week, which increased by $10,000 a day.

The judge suspended the fines for Friday to allow negotiations to continue without that burden, but the judge warned if no deal is reached by the end of the weekend, the fines would be back in place on Monday.

Gloucester and Beverly educators first announced their work stoppage on Thursday, Nov. 7. In Marblehead, teachers voted to strike on Friday, Nov. 8.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

