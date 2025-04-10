Death investigation underway after motorcyclist in his 20s killed in Walpole crash, DA says

WALPOLE, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed in a crash in Walpole on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Winter Street near Vintage Farm Road learned an SUV and a motorcycle had collided, according to the Walpole Police Department.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said. His name hasn’t been released.

Aerial video showed the motorcycle smashed into pieces and the SUV stopped in the middle of a double yellow line.

Walpole crash

The area of Winter Street between Main and Clark streets was closed during the height of the morning commute as investigators worked to gather evidence.

Authorities didn’t say what led up to the crash or if the driver of the SUV would face charges.

Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Walpole police with the investigation.

