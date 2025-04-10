‘Only wanted to buy a new car’: Man indicted in previously unsolved 2009 murder of Charline Rosemond

WOBURN, Mass. — A man has been charged in the 2009 death of Charline Rosemond, almost 16 years to the day she was last seen alive.

Heinsky Anacreon, 38, is indicted for the deadly shooting of Charline Rosemond in her father’s car in April 2009, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced in a press conference Thursday.

On April 13, 2009, Charline was found shot to death inside her father’s Honda car, parked behind a Somerville apartment building after she had been missing for six days.

On the day she was last seen alive, Charline planned to buy a car with just over $4,100 in cash that has never been found. Her family filed a missing person’s report with Everett Police on April 8, after she didn’t come home the night before.

Ryan said that on the night Charline disappeared, she had been exchanging texts with friends up until 9:15 p.m., when she suddenly stopped responding.

Days later police told the family that Charline was found, murdered, behind the wheel of her father’s car, parked in an apartment building parking lot in Somerville.

Marian Ryan detailed Thursday that the shot that killed Charline came from the backseat of the car, going right through the driver’s seat headrest.

Investigators learned that Charline had been in negotiation with someone whom she considered one of her closest friends, Roberto Jude, and Anacreon to purchase a car.

Anacreon allegedly worked off the books for a Somerville-based used car dealership and had access to a 2001 Lexus GS 300, the exact type of car Charline had been telling her friends she was interested in buying, according to Ryan. Anacreon allegedly told the dealership owner that he would be showing the car to someone who was interested in buying it.

However, the dealership routinely accepted big checks and other forms of payment and did not require large amounts of upfront cash such as the one Charline had gathered, according to Ryan.

Both Jude, who had died since Charline’s murder, and Anacreon denied any involvement in her death to investigators at the time, Ryan detailed.

A search warrant was executed at Jude’s residence and while investigators did not recover a firearm, they recovered two hard cases used to store firearms and a pair of latex gloves.

“Jude did not have a license to possess firearms. It did not work in the medical field, so there was no ready explanation for possession of either of those,” Ryan said.

Anacreon also allegedly told others that he had disposed of the gun he used to kill Charline by throwing it in a river.

Jude’s DNA was found inside the Rosemond family’s Honda, where Charline’s body was found but because he was a friend of Charline, it was not considered suspicious at the time, according to Ryan.

Jude and Anacreon also allegedly had a celebratory bottle of champagne the night that Charline was killed, Ryan alleged. The bottle was found in the immediate investigation afterward.

“Evidence that was gathered indicated that [Anacreon] knowingly, intentionally, and intentionally calculated to obstruct this investigation, telling Miss Rosemond’s family as well as investigators that he had no idea about what had happened, had not been present, did not know any of this,” Ryan said.

Ryan detailed that although Jude died of natural causes, investigators were “confident” that the evidence would show he was also involved in the murder.

“Charline Rosemond was a promising and hardworking young woman who wanted only to buy a new car. She had her whole life ahead of her. That life was tragically cut short by the shooting that took place at Union Square,” Ryan added.

