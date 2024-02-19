Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy recovering after heart surgery

When the Red Sox throw out the first pitch of Spring Training down in Fort Meyers, a familiar face will be missing.

Longtime Boston Globe sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy will be resting at home following heart surgery, the newspaper announced Sunday.

Shaungnessy’s column will be put on pause while he recovers.

The Globe says Shaughnessy is heading and “would like readers to know he will respond to emails and those who have reached out to him when he is able to return to work. He also expressed great appreciation for all of his caregivers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.”

The Globe did not provide a timetable for when Shaughnessy may be able to return but says they will let readers know.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

