Global icon Lionel Messi is coming to Foxboro. Here’s when Revs fans can see him in action

FOXBORO, Mass. — Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi is officially coming to Foxboro next year.

Major League Soccer on Wednesday announced its 2024 regular season schedule, including the New England Revolution’s complete 34-game slate for the upcoming campaign.

The undoubted highlight of the new schedule is Saturday, April 27, when Inter Miami and world-class forward Messi travel north to face off with the Revolution at Gillette Stadium in an Eastern Conference showdown.

New England’s meeting with Miami will mark Messi’s first trip to Foxboro since the global icon arrived stateside in June on a massive contract.

Messi, who is also a member of the Argentina national team, has previously played for Barcelona in Spain and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

The 36-year-old footballer has 497 career goals to his credit, as well as 12 first-place finishes throughout his 20-year career. He made six appearances for Inter Miami last season, including four starts.

The Revs’ schedule also features marquee matchups against the 2023 Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati on March 17 and a bout with reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC on June 29.

Caleb Porter was hired as coach of the Revolution on Tuesday after leading Portland and Columbus to Major League Soccer titles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

New England finished fifth in their conference in 2023.

